Here’s When 41 Of The Most Highly Anticipated Movies Will Be Released In 2021

It goes without saying that the year of 2020 threw many curveballs (although 2021 seems to be poised to give last year a run for its money). The pandemic disrupted nearly every facet of our culture including entertainment, with many film and TV releases finding themselves in limbo as studios scrambled to figure out what to do with them.

Highly anticipated films such as “Candyman” and “The French Dispatch” were pushed back, then pushed back again in a landscape where people are increasingly relying on the escapism of entertainment. Disney streamed big releases like “Mulan” and “Soul,” while Warner Bros. announced plans to release its entire 2021 slate simultaneously on HBO Max.

Here is the updated status on some of the most highly anticipated releases we were looking forward to in 2020, and that we hope to get in 2021:

“Antlers”

In this Guillermo del Toro-produced supernatural horror, Keri Russell plays a small-town schoolteacher who discovers that one of her students is hiding a monster in his house.

Original release date: April 17, 2020

New release date: Feb. 19, 2021

“A Quiet Place Part II”

After the events that unfolded in “A Quiet Place,” the first installment of this dystopian horror, Emily Blunt continues to play a mother of three who must protect her children from the growing threat of monsters.

Original release date: March 20, 2020

New release date: April 23, 2021

“Black Widow”

This is one of Marvel’s most anticipated films and follows the adventures of superhero Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) after the events of “Captain America: Civil War.”

Original release date: May 1, 2020

New release date: May 7, 2021

“Candyman”

Directed by Nia DaCosta, this supernatural horror is a sequel to the 1992 movie of the same name. Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen III, the new film returns to a now-gentrified Cabrini-Green and follows a visual artist researching the so-called myth of the Candyman.

Original release date: June 12, 2020

New release date: Aug. 27, 2021

“Coming 2 America”

Eddie Murphy returns as Prince Akeem in this much-anticipated sequel to the iconic 1989 romantic comedy. This time, Akeem must return to Queens, New York, after he learns he has a son. The film will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Original release date: Dec. 18, 2020

New release date: March 5, 2021

“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar”

In this quirky comedy starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, two best friends go on a girls trip to Florida that takes an unexpected turn.

Original release date: July 31, 2020

New release date: July 16, 2021

“Bios”

Tom Hanks stars in this sci-fi adventure about an inventor who builds a robot to keep him company — because he’s the last man on Earth.

Original release date: Oct. 2, 2020

New release date: April 16, 2021

“Bob’s Burgers: The Movie”

Bob, Linda and the entire Belcher crew from the hit Fox series make their movie debut in this animated musical.

Original release date: July 17, 2020

New release date: April 9, 2021

“Clifford the Big Red Dog”

A big red dog goes on a terrifying rampage through New York City. Or, you know, a wholesome big-screen adaptation of the beloved children’s books of the same name.

Original release date: Nov. 13, 2020

New release date: Nov. 5, 2021

“Death on the Nile”

Kenneth Branagh reprises his role as detective Hercule Poirot in this Agatha Christie novel adaptation about a mysterious murder on a luxury steamer.

Original release date: Oct. 9, 2020

New release date: Sept. 17, 2021

“Deep Water”

Real-life couple Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas star in this psychological thriller about a disillusioned married couple who start playing mind games with each other, which has deadly ramifications.

Original release date: Nov. 13, 2020

New release date: Aug. 13, 2021

“Eternals”

One of the several Marvel films that had to be shuffled around due to COVID-19, “Eternals” stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and Brian Tyree Henry, among others, as an immortal alien race that teams up to save humanity.

Original release date: Nov. 6, 2020

New release date: Nov. 5, 2021

“F9”

At this point, as long as Vin Diesel is in it (which he is), the plot doesn’t even matter.

Original release date: May 22, 2020

New release date: May 28, 2021

“The Forever Purge”

The dystopian horror franchise about people terrorizing each other with impunity adds its new installment, which explores the chaos that ensues after The Purge is abolished.

Original release date: July 10, 2020

New release date: July 9, 2021

“Free Guy”

In this action comedy, Ryan Reynolds stars as a background video game character who suddenly becomes aware that he exists in a video game.

Original release date: July 3, 2020

New release date: May 21, 2021

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

Written and directed by Jason Reitman, the latest “Ghostbusters” film follows two children and their single mother as they rediscover the events of the original 1984 film. Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts all return.

Original release date: July 10, 2020

New release date: June 11, 2021

“Halloween Kills”

Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode, the only survivor of Michael Myers’ killing rampage in 1978. In the film, set on Halloween in 2018, Laurie and her family recruit a mob to go up against Myers and end his reign of terror for good.

Original release date: Oct. 16, 2020

New release date: Oct. 15, 2021

“Infinite”

Mark Wahlberg stars in this Antoine Fuqua-directed science fiction film about a man who discovers that he can vividly recall his past lives.

Original release date: Aug. 7, 2020

New release date: May 28, 2021

“Jungle Cruise”

Loosely based on the Disney theme park ride of the same name, this adventure film stars Dwayne Johnson as a riverboat captain who guides a scientist (Emily Blunt) through the jungle on a quest for the Tree of Life.

Original release date: July 24, 2020

New release date: July 30, 2021

“Last Night in Soho”

Anya Taylor-Joy of “The Queen’s Gambit” fame stars in this psychological horror film about a girl who time travels to London in the 1960s.

Original release date: Sept. 25, 2020

New release date: April 23, 2021

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

Yet another Minions movie.

Original release date: July 3, 2020

New release date: July 2, 2021

“Morbius”

Jared Leto stars as a vampire in this Marvel superhero film.

Original release date: July 31, 2020

New release date: March 19, 2021

“Nobody”

Bob Odenkirk plays a seemingly ordinary family man who must spring into action to defend his family against a ruthless Russian drug lord.

Original release date: Aug. 14, 2020

New release date: Feb. 26, 2021

“Nomadland”

Director Chloe Zhao and actor Frances McDormand have garnered major Oscar buzz for this quiet, contemplative film about a nomadic woman who must rediscover love and community after the death of her husband and dissolution of her town.

Original release date: Dec. 4, 2020

New release date: Feb. 19, 2021

“No Time to Die”

Daniel Craig plays James Bond for the last time in this film directed by Cary Fukunaga and co-written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Original release date: April 2020

New release date: April 2, 2021

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Kelly Marie Tran voices main character Raya in this Disney computer-animated film about a fearless warrior princess trying save her people in a fictional land called Kumandra.

Original release date: November 2020

New release date: March 12, 2021

“Respect”

Jennifer Hudson plays Aretha Franklin in this biopic about the iconic singer.

Original release date: Dec. 25, 2020

New release date: August 13, 2021

“Spiral”

Chris Rock plays a detective trying to solve several gruesome murders in this latest installment of the “Saw” movie franchise.

Original release date: May 15, 2020

New release date: May 21, 2021

“The Beatles: Get Back”

“Lord of the Rings” filmmaker Peter Jackson directs this documentary chronicling the making of The Beatles’ final studio album, “Let It Be.”

Original release date: Sept. 4, 2020

New release date: Aug. 27, 2021

“The Comeback Trail”

Robert De Niro stars in this crime comedy remake of the 1982 film of the same name. In it, two struggling film producers make a movie with an aging actor, hoping that he will die so they can collect the insurance money. Shady.

Original release date: Nov. 13, 2020

New release date: TBA

“The French Dispatch”

Original release date: July 2020

New release date: TBA

Originally slated for a summer release last year, Wes Anderson’s latest film was rescheduled twice last year before Searchlight Pictures took it off its slate of upcoming movies altogether. While the release date is officially TBA, the film (which stars Anderson faves Bill Murray, Saoirse Ronan and Tilda Swinton) will likely debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2021.

“The Green Knight”

Dev Patel stars in this medieval fantasy adventure based on the Arthurian legend.

Original release date: May 29, 2020

New release date: July 30 2021

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”

Ryan Reynolds reprises his role in this action comedy as the bodyguard of assassin Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson), this time tasked with keeping Kincaid’s wife, Sonia (Salma Hayek), safe.

Original release date: Aug. 28, 2020

New release date: Aug. 20, 2021

“The Last Duel”

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite onscreen and off as screenwriters for this historical drama about best friends in 14th century France who must fight to the death after one is accused of sexually assaulting the other’s wife.

Original release date: Dec. 25, 2020

New release date: Oct. 15, 2021

“The Nightingale”

French actor Mélanie Laurent directs real-life sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning in a story about two sisters trying to survive the German occupation of France during World War II.

Original release date: Dec. 25, 2020

New release date: Dec. 22, 2021

“The Tomorrow War”

Chris Pratt plays a military sergeant in this sci-fi action film about a futuristic war in which soldiers are being recruited from the past.

Original release date: Dec. 25, 2020

New release date: July 23, 2021

“Tomb Raider 2”

Alicia Vikander was in talks to return for a sequel to her first outing as the Tomb Raider, but COVID-19 had other plans. With principal photography delayed until 2021, the movie’s release remains in limbo.

Original release date: March 2021

New release date: TBA

“The King’s Man”

This prequel to the popular Kingsman franchise stars Ralph Fiennes as a spy trying to stop an evil plot during World War I.

Original release date: Sept. 18, 2020

New release date: Feb. 26, 2021

“The Many Saints of Newark”

David Chase has created a sequel to his critically acclaimed show “The Sopranos.” An origin story of sorts, the iconic character Tony Soprano will be played by the late James Gandolfini’s son, Michael Gandolfini.

Original release date: Sept. 25, 2020

New release date: March 12, 2021

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Tom Cruise is back as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a test pilot ushering in a new generation of pilot trainees. Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly and Ed Harris also star.

Original release date: June 24, 2020

New release date: July 2, 2021

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”

Tom Hardy is back as Eddie Brock and his alter ego, Venom, in this sequel.

Original release date: Oct. 2, 2020

New release date: June 25, 2021

“Voyagers”

Thirty men and women are sent on an interstellar expedition to find a new home for humanity, but things quickly devolve into madness as they begin to question reality. Colin Farrell and Lily-Rose Depp star in the film.

Original release date: Nov. 25, 2020

New release date: TBA 2021

“West Side Story”

Steven Spielberg directs Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria in this new adaptation of the classic Broadway musical.

Original release date: Dec.18, 2020

New release date: Dec. 10, 2021

“Without Remorse”

In this adaptation of a Tom Clancy novel, Michael B. Jordan plays a U.S. Navy SEAL who is driven to avenge the mysterious murder of his wife.

Original release date: Sept. 18, 2020

New release date: Feb. 26, 2021

