Imgorthand via Getty Images The names that dominated the last century aren't necessarily the same ones in the top 10 today.

These days, we’re used to newborns named Liam, Olivia and Ava, but those names haven’t dominated the popularity lists for very long in the grand scheme of things.

The Social Security Administration keeps data on baby names going back to the 1880s, including lists of the top picks broken down by decade, state and relative shift in popularity. Another interesting list is the top 100 names of the last 100 years.

The most popular name for baby girls born during the years 1920 to 2019 was Mary, followed by Patricia and Jennifer, according to the agency. As for boys, the names James, John and Robert topped the list.

“Please note that popular names listed below are not necessarily consistently popular in every year,” the SSA website states. “For example, the name James, ranked as the most popular male name over the last 100 years, has been ranked as low as number 19. Similarly, the most popular female name in the table, Mary, ranked as low as 127.”

Without further ado, here are the top 100 names for boys and girls born from 1920 to 2019.

Girls

Mary Patricia Jennifer Linda Elizabeth Barbara Susan Jessica Sarah Karen Nancy Lisa Margaret Betty Sandra Ashley Dorothy Kimberly Emily Donna Michelle Carol Amanda Melissa Deborah Stephanie Rebecca Laura Sharon Cynthia Kathleen Amy Shirley Angela Helen Anna Brenda Pamela Nicole Samantha Katherine Emma Ruth Christine Catherine Debra Rachel Carolyn Janet Virginia Maria Heather Diane Julie Joyce Victoria Kelly Christina Lauren Joan Evelyn Olivia Judith Megan Cheryl Martha Andrea Frances Hannah Jacqueline Ann Gloria Jean Kathryn Alice Teresa Sara Janice Doris Madison Julia Grace Judy Abigail Marie Denise Beverly Amber Theresa Marilyn Danielle Diana Brittany Natalie Sophia Rose Isabella Alexis Kayla Charlotte

Boys