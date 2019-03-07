Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In The 1910s

Many top picks seem old-fashioned today, while others are timeless classics.
Many popular names from the 1910s feel outdated today, but there are also tons of timeless classics.&nbsp;
Liam, Noah, Emma and Olivia may dominate the popular baby names list today, but 100 years ago, the top picks were quite different.

The Social Security Administration keeps lists of the most popular names for every year and decade since the 1880s. Looking back to the 1910s list, there are many “old-fashioned” names like Mildred, Gladys and Clarence ― as well as timeless classics like Elizabeth, William and James.

Keep scrolling to see the 50 most popular names for boys and girls born in the U.S. from 1910 to 1919. Maybe you’ll find some vintage inspiration.

Girls

  1. Mary
  2. Helen
  3. Dorothy
  4. Margaret
  5. Ruth
  6. Mildred
  7. Anna
  8. Elizabeth
  9. Frances
  10. Virginia
  11. Marie
  12. Evelyn
  13. Alice
  14. Florence
  15. Lillian
  16. Rose
  17. Irene
  18. Louise
  19. Edna
  20. Catherine
  21. Gladys
  22. Ethel
  23. Josephine
  24. Ruby
  25. Martha
  26. Grace
  27. Hazel
  28. Thelma
  29. Lucille
  30. Edith
  31. Eleanor
  32. Doris
  33. Annie
  34. Pauline
  35. Gertrude
  36. Esther
  37. Betty
  38. Beatrice
  39. Marjorie
  40. Clara
  41. Emma
  42. Bernice
  43. Bertha
  44. Ann
  45. Jean
  46. Elsie
  47. Julia
  48. Agnes
  49. Lois
  50. Sarah

Boys

  1. John
  2. William
  3. James
  4. Robert
  5. Joseph
  6. George
  7. Charles
  8. Edward
  9. Frank
  10. Thomas
  11. Walter
  12. Harold
  13. Henry
  14. Paul
  15. Richard
  16. Raymond
  17. Albert
  18. Arthur
  19. Harry
  20. Donald
  21. Ralph
  22. Louis
  23. Jack
  24. Clarence
  25. Carl
  26. Willie
  27. Howard
  28. Fred
  29. David
  30. Kenneth
  31. Francis
  32. Roy
  33. Earl
  34. Joe
  35. Ernest
  36. Lawrence
  37. Stanley
  38. Anthony
  39. Eugene
  40. Samuel
  41. Herbert
  42. Alfred
  43. Leonard
  44. Michael
  45. Elmer
  46. Andrew
  47. Leo
  48. Bernard
  49. Norman
  50. Peter
