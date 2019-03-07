These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In The 1910s

Liam, Noah, Emma and Olivia may dominate the popular baby names list today, but 100 years ago, the top picks were quite different.

The Social Security Administration keeps lists of the most popular names for every year and decade since the 1880s. Looking back to the 1910s list, there are many “old-fashioned” names like Mildred, Gladys and Clarence ― as well as timeless classics like Elizabeth, William and James.