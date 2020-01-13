Baby names don’t typically experience dramatic dips and surges in popularity from one year to the next. But over time, there are interesting trends.
Some fall off the map for good, while others decline only to make a comeback. And of course, there are the classics that remain popular to this day. HuffPost took a look at the Social Security Administration’s baby name database to see which names have tanked over time and which ones have staying power ... like 100 years of staying power.
Below, find the 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls in 1920. While James, William, Elizabeth and Evelyn remain popular today, others like Gladys, Mildred and Howard aren’t seen on many new birth certificates a century later.
Girls
- Mary
- Dorothy
- Helen
- Margaret
- Ruth
- Mildred
- Virginia
- Elizabeth
- Frances
- Anna
- Betty
- Evelyn
- Marie
- Doris
- Alice
- Florence
- Irene
- Lillian
- Louise
- Rose
- Catherine
- Gladys
- Martha
- Marjorie
- Eleanor
Boys
- John
- William
- Robert
- James
- Charles
- George
- Joseph
- Edward
- Frank
- Richard
- Thomas
- Harold
- Walter
- Paul
- Raymond
- Donald
- Henry
- Arthur
- Albert
- Jack
- Harry
- Ralph
- Kenneth
- Howard
- David