The list of most popular baby names in the U.S. doesn’t change dramatically from one year to the next, but there are some interesting trends over longer stretches of time.

Knowing the Social Security Administration’s baby naming data goes back more than a century, we decided to take a look at which names parents were loving 100 years ago. While many of the top names remain popular today (classics like William, Elizabeth and James), others have declined considerably over time (Mildred, Doris, Harold and Ralph). Still others fell in popularity in the 20th century, only to have a recent resurgence in popularity (a la Evelyn and Alice).