These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In 1922

The Social Security Administration's baby names data goes back more than a century.

Many of the popular baby names of 1922 have declined in popularity over the past century, but some of these classic choices remain popular today.
Baby name trends come and go, but some choices have stronger staying power than others — like a century’s worth of staying power.

The Social Security Administration’s baby names database goes back to the 1880s, so we decided to take a look at parents’ top picks from 100 years ago to see which ones have tanked over time and which ones are still beloved classics.

Below, find the 25 most popular baby names for boys and for girls born in 1922. While James, William, Elizabeth and Evelyn remain popular today, others like Gladys, Mildred, Harold and Eugene aren’t quite as common a century later.

Girls

  1. Mary
  2. Dorothy
  3. Helen
  4. Margaret
  5. Ruth
  6. Betty
  7. Virginia
  8. Mildred
  9. Elizabeth
  10. Frances
  11. Doris
  12. Anna
  13. Evelyn
  14. Marie
  15. Alice
  16. Marjorie
  17. Irene
  18. Florence
  19. Lillian
  20. Jean
  21. Martha
  22. Louise
  23. Rose
  24. Catherine
  25. Gladys

Boys

  1. John
  2. Robert
  3. William
  4. James
  5. Charles
  6. George
  7. Joseph
  8. Edward
  9. Richard
  10. Frank
  11. Thomas
  12. Donald
  13. Harold
  14. Paul
  15. Walter
  16. Raymond
  17. Henry
  18. Jack
  19. Arthur
  20. Albert
  21. Kenneth
  22. Harry
  23. Ralph
  24. David
  25. Eugene
