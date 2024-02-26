Baby name trends come and go, but some picks have real staying power. To appreciate which monikers have stood the test of time, all you have to do is look at the Social Security Administration’s data, which tracks the most popular names going back to the 1880s.
We examined the top choices 100 years ago and found a strong mix of enduring classics like William, James and Evelyn along with forgotten faves like Doris, Lois, Mildred and Eugene. But given American parents’ love for vintage gems, there’s always a chance those latter names might experience a resurgence in the future.
Below, find the 25 most popular baby names for girls and boys born in 1924.
Girls
- Mary
- Dorothy
- Helen
- Betty
- Margaret
- Ruth
- Virginia
- Mildred
- Doris
- Frances
- Elizabeth
- Evelyn
- Anna
- Marie
- Alice
- Jean
- Marjorie
- Irene
- Shirley
- Florence
- Martha
- Lois
- Lillian
- Louise
- Rose
Boys
- Robert
- John
- William
- James
- Charles
- George
- Joseph
- Richard
- Edward
- Donald
- Thomas
- Frank
- Harold
- Paul
- Raymond
- Walter
- Jack
- Henry
- Kenneth
- Arthur
- Albert
- Harry
- Ralph
- David
- Eugene