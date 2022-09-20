Linda, Donna, Richard, Larry. You don’t often see these names on birth announcements these days, but at one time, they were among the most popular choices for newborns.

Specifically, they were in the Social Security Administration’s official list of the top 10 baby names 75 years ago. Although everything seems to have changed when it comes to girls’ names, it’s worth noting that some of the most popular names for boys in 1947 (such as James and William) remain common today.

Advertisement

Archive Photos via Getty Images We look back at the most popular baby names 75 years ago.

Those that have dropped down the ranking could also be due for a comeback. Whether you’re looking for vintage name inspiration or simply curious about the baby boomer generation, you can learn a lot by looking at the trends of three-quarters of a century ago.

Without further ado, here are the 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in 1947.

Girls

Linda Mary Patricia Barbara Sandra Carol Nancy Susan Sharon Donna Kathleen Judith Karen Judy Carolyn Margaret Betty Diane Shirley Joyce Brenda Janice Janet Cheryl Elizabeth

Boys