KRITINA LEE KNIEF via Getty Images We looked back at the most popular baby names 75 years ago.

You don’t meet many babies named Linda, Larry and Barbara these days. But 75 years ago, they were some of the most common names on birth certificates.

Knowing the Social Security Administration’s baby name data goes back more than a century, we decided to look at the top picks in 1948. Interestingly, the most popular names for girls 75 years ago couldn’t be more different, but some common choices for boys (think James and William) remain so today.

Names that have dropped down the ranking could be due for a comeback, however. So whether you’re looking for vintage inspiration or simply want a little nostalgia trip, keep scrolling for a glimpse into the trends of three-quarters of a century ago.

Without further ado, here are the 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in 1948.

Girls

Linda Mary Barbara Patricia Susan Sandra Nancy Carol Sharon Kathleen Donna Karen Margaret Carolyn Judith Judy Brenda Betty Diane Shirley Joyce Pamela Janice Janet Cheryl

Boys