Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In 1969

We looked back at parents’ favorites half a century ago.
The Social Security Administration keeps lists of the most popular baby names in the U.S. going back to the 1880s.&nbsp;
Although the top baby names don’t change much from year to year, many interesting trends emerge over longer periods of time.

The Social Security Administration has released lists of the most popular names for babies born in the U.S. every year since the 1880s. We decided to look back at the most popular names 50 years ago to see how parents’ choices of decades past compare to today’s top picks.

While some names remain popular in 2019 (shout-out to Elizabeth, Michael and William), others have certainly dropped down in the rankings (à la Tammy, Lisa and Rodney).

Here are the 50 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in 1969:

Girls

  1. Lisa
  2. Michelle
  3. Jennifer
  4. Kimberly
  5. Melissa
  6. Amy
  7. Angela
  8. Mary
  9. Tammy
  10. Laura
  11. Susan
  12. Julie
  13. Karen
  14. Christine
  15. Kelly
  16. Elizabeth
  17. Tracy
  18. Patricia
  19. Stephanie
  20. Lori
  21. Dawn
  22. Tina
  23. Cynthia
  24. Pamela
  25. Sandra
  26. Donna
  27. Deborah
  28. Rebecca
  29. Wendy
  30. Michele
  31. Shannon
  32. Teresa
  33. Linda
  34. Heather
  35. Denise
  36. Sharon
  37. Christina
  38. Brenda
  39. Barbara
  40. Maria
  41. Cheryl
  42. Kathleen
  43. Debra
  44. Rhonda
  45. Nancy
  46. Robin
  47. Nicole
  48. Andrea
  49. Theresa
  50. Paula

Boys

  1. Michael
  2. David
  3. James
  4. John
  5. Robert
  6. William
  7. Christopher
  8. Mark
  9. Brian
  10. Richard
  11. Jeffrey
  12. Scott
  13. Thomas
  14. Steven
  15. Joseph
  16. Kevin
  17. Timothy
  18. Daniel
  19. Charles
  20. Anthony
  21. Eric
  22. Paul
  23. Kenneth
  24. Matthew
  25. Jason
  26. Gregory
  27. Stephen
  28. Todd
  29. Ronald
  30. Donald
  31. Patrick
  32. Edward
  33. Andrew
  34. Douglas
  35. Gary
  36. Keith
  37. Sean
  38. George
  39. Craig
  40. Larry
  41. Shawn
  42. Troy
  43. Peter
  44. Dennis
  45. Jerry
  46. Jonathan
  47. Frank
  48. Jeffery
  49. Rodney
  50. Raymond
