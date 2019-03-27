Shanina via Getty Images The Social Security Administration keeps lists of the most popular baby names in the U.S. going back to the 1880s.

Although the top baby names don’t change much from year to year, many interesting trends emerge over longer periods of time.

The Social Security Administration has released lists of the most popular names for babies born in the U.S. every year since the 1880s. We decided to look back at the most popular names 50 years ago to see how parents’ choices of decades past compare to today’s top picks.

While some names remain popular in 2019 (shout-out to Elizabeth, Michael and William), others have certainly dropped down in the rankings (à la Tammy, Lisa and Rodney).

Here are the 50 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in 1969:

Girls

Lisa Michelle Jennifer Kimberly Melissa Amy Angela Mary Tammy Laura Susan Julie Karen Christine Kelly Elizabeth Tracy Patricia Stephanie Lori Dawn Tina Cynthia Pamela Sandra Donna Deborah Rebecca Wendy Michele Shannon Teresa Linda Heather Denise Sharon Christina Brenda Barbara Maria Cheryl Kathleen Debra Rhonda Nancy Robin Nicole Andrea Theresa Paula

Boys