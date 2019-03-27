Although the top baby names don’t change much from year to year, many interesting trends emerge over longer periods of time.
The Social Security Administration has released lists of the most popular names for babies born in the U.S. every year since the 1880s. We decided to look back at the most popular names 50 years ago to see how parents’ choices of decades past compare to today’s top picks.
While some names remain popular in 2019 (shout-out to Elizabeth, Michael and William), others have certainly dropped down in the rankings (à la Tammy, Lisa and Rodney).
Here are the 50 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in 1969:
Girls
- Lisa
- Michelle
- Jennifer
- Kimberly
- Melissa
- Amy
- Angela
- Mary
- Tammy
- Laura
- Susan
- Julie
- Karen
- Christine
- Kelly
- Elizabeth
- Tracy
- Patricia
- Stephanie
- Lori
- Dawn
- Tina
- Cynthia
- Pamela
- Sandra
- Donna
- Deborah
- Rebecca
- Wendy
- Michele
- Shannon
- Teresa
- Linda
- Heather
- Denise
- Sharon
- Christina
- Brenda
- Barbara
- Maria
- Cheryl
- Kathleen
- Debra
- Rhonda
- Nancy
- Robin
- Nicole
- Andrea
- Theresa
- Paula
Boys
- Michael
- David
- James
- John
- Robert
- William
- Christopher
- Mark
- Brian
- Richard
- Jeffrey
- Scott
- Thomas
- Steven
- Joseph
- Kevin
- Timothy
- Daniel
- Charles
- Anthony
- Eric
- Paul
- Kenneth
- Matthew
- Jason
- Gregory
- Stephen
- Todd
- Ronald
- Donald
- Patrick
- Edward
- Andrew
- Douglas
- Gary
- Keith
- Sean
- George
- Craig
- Larry
- Shawn
- Troy
- Peter
- Dennis
- Jerry
- Jonathan
- Frank
- Jeffery
- Rodney
- Raymond