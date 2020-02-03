Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In 1970

The Social Security Administration has records of baby names going back to the 1800s.

Baby name popularity lists look pretty similar from year to year, but interesting trends emerge over longer periods of time.

The Social Security Administration’s baby names database reveals which names have fallen off the map over the years, which have risen from obscurity to dominate the charts, and which have ebbed and flowed in different periods.

HuffPost took a look at the data to examine the most popular baby names 50 years ago. While names like James, William, Elizabeth and Amy remain popular today, others like Tammy, Dawn and Craig don’t appear on as many birth certificates half a century later.

Without further ado, here are the 50 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in 1970.

Girls

  1. Jennifer
  2. Lisa
  3. Kimberly
  4. Michelle
  5. Amy
  6. Angela
  7. Melissa
  8. Tammy
  9. Mary
  10. Tracy
  11. Julie
  12. Karen
  13. Laura
  14. Christine
  15. Susan
  16. Dawn
  17. Stephanie
  18. Elizabeth
  19. Heather
  20. Kelly
  21. Tina
  22. Shannon
  23. Lori
  24. Patricia
  25. Cynthia
  26. Pamela
  27. Sandra
  28. Wendy
  29. Rebecca
  30. Nicole
  31. Michele
  32. Donna
  33. Deborah
  34. Teresa
  35. Christina
  36. Denise
  37. Sharon
  38. Linda
  39. Maria
  40. Brenda
  41. Barbara
  42. Stacy
  43. Andrea
  44. Cheryl
  45. Kathleen
  46. Rhonda
  47. Debra
  48. Stacey
  49. Tonya
  50. Nancy

Boys

  1. Michael
  2. James
  3. David
  4. John
  5. Robert
  6. Christopher
  7. William
  8. Brian
  9. Mark
  10. Richard
  11. Jeffrey
  12. Scott
  13. Jason
  14. Kevin
  15. Steven
  16. Joseph
  17. Thomas
  18. Eric
  19. Daniel
  20. Timothy
  21. Charles
  22. Anthony
  23. Paul
  24. Matthew
  25. Kenneth
  26. Gregory
  27. Stephen
  28. Todd
  29. Ronald
  30. Donald
  31. Edward
  32. Andrew
  33. Patrick
  34. Shawn
  35. Gary
  36. Douglas
  37. Sean
  38. Keith
  39. Craig
  40. George
  41. Troy
  42. Jonathan
  43. Larry
  44. Peter
  45. Jerry
  46. Dennis
  47. Bradley
  48. Frank
  49. Raymond
  50. Jeffery
