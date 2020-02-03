Tom Gautier Photography via Getty Images

Baby name popularity lists look pretty similar from year to year, but interesting trends emerge over longer periods of time.

The Social Security Administration’s baby names database reveals which names have fallen off the map over the years, which have risen from obscurity to dominate the charts, and which have ebbed and flowed in different periods.

HuffPost took a look at the data to examine the most popular baby names 50 years ago. While names like James, William, Elizabeth and Amy remain popular today, others like Tammy, Dawn and Craig don’t appear on as many birth certificates half a century later.

Without further ado, here are the 50 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in 1970.

Girls

Jennifer Lisa Kimberly Michelle Amy Angela Melissa Tammy Mary Tracy Julie Karen Laura Christine Susan Dawn Stephanie Elizabeth Heather Kelly Tina Shannon Lori Patricia Cynthia Pamela Sandra Wendy Rebecca Nicole Michele Donna Deborah Teresa Christina Denise Sharon Linda Maria Brenda Barbara Stacy Andrea Cheryl Kathleen Rhonda Debra Stacey Tonya Nancy

Boys