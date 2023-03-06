Sparwasser via Getty Images While some top names from the '70s had real staying power, others have faded into obscurity.

The most popular baby names in the U.S. tend to remain the same from one year to the next, but when you examine parents’ choices over longer periods of time, some interesting trends emerge.

Some names rise from obscurity to dominate the charts, others totally fall off the map and still others seem to ebb and flow through different periods.

Using the Social Security Administration’s baby naming database, we took a look at the most popular names 50 years ago to see how they compare to the top picks today. While plenty remain popular (think classics like James, Michael and Elizabeth), you’d be hard-pressed to find many of these trendy ’70s choices on birth certificates these days (shoutout to Tammy, Dawn, Keith and Craig).

Below, find the 50 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in 1973.

Girls

Jennifer Amy Michelle Kimberly Lisa Melissa Angela Heather Stephanie Rebecca Nicole Julie Elizabeth Mary Tammy Christina Christine Kelly Laura Tracy Dawn Shannon Karen Tina Susan Cynthia Patricia Lori Wendy Andrea Maria Stacy April Jessica Sarah Tonya Tara Denise Sandra Monica Stacey Rachel Melanie Michele Teresa Carrie Pamela Crystal Danielle Tanya

Boys