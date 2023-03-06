ParentingBaby Names1970s

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In 1973

The Social Security Administration's baby names data goes back to the 1800s.

While some top names from the '70s had real staying power, others have faded into obscurity.
The most popular baby names in the U.S. tend to remain the same from one year to the next, but when you examine parents’ choices over longer periods of time, some interesting trends emerge.

Some names rise from obscurity to dominate the charts, others totally fall off the map and still others seem to ebb and flow through different periods.

Using the Social Security Administration’s baby naming database, we took a look at the most popular names 50 years ago to see how they compare to the top picks today. While plenty remain popular (think classics like James, Michael and Elizabeth), you’d be hard-pressed to find many of these trendy ’70s choices on birth certificates these days (shoutout to Tammy, Dawn, Keith and Craig).

Below, find the 50 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in 1973.

Girls

  1. Jennifer

  2. Amy

  3. Michelle

  4. Kimberly

  5. Lisa

  6. Melissa

  7. Angela

  8. Heather

  9. Stephanie

  10. Rebecca

  11. Nicole

  12. Julie

  13. Elizabeth

  14. Mary

  15. Tammy

  16. Christina

  17. Christine

  18. Kelly

  19. Laura

  20. Tracy

  21. Dawn

  22. Shannon

  23. Karen

  24. Tina

  25. Susan

  26. Cynthia

  27. Patricia

  28. Lori

  29. Wendy

  30. Andrea

  31. Maria

  32. Stacy

  33. April

  34. Jessica

  35. Sarah

  36. Tonya

  37. Tara

  38. Denise

  39. Sandra

  40. Monica

  41. Stacey

  42. Rachel

  43. Melanie

  44. Michele

  45. Teresa

  46. Carrie

  47. Pamela

  48. Crystal

  49. Danielle

  50. Tanya

Boys

  1. Michael

  2. Christopher

  3. Jason

  4. James

  5. David

  6. John

  7. Robert

  8. Brian

  9. William

  10. Matthew

  11. Daniel

  12. Joseph

  13. Eric

  14. Kevin

  15. Mark

  16. Richard

  17. Jeffrey

  18. Scott

  19. Thomas

  20. Steven

  21. Anthony

  22. Timothy

  23. Charles

  24. Paul

  25. Chad

  26. Gregory

  27. Shawn

  28. Kenneth

  29. Andrew

  30. Ryan

  31. Jonathan

  32. Stephen

  33. Jeremy

  34. Aaron

  35. Todd

  36. Sean

  37. Patrick

  38. Edward

  39. Donald

  40. Ronald

  41. Keith

  42. Joshua

  43. Bryan

  44. Gary

  45. Adam

  46. George

  47. Douglas

  48. Craig

  49. Jose

  50. Larry

