Olivier Ribardiere via Getty Images We looked back at the most popular baby names 25 years ago.

The ’90s might not feel like that long ago, but quite a lot has changed since then. This is particularly true in the world of baby naming.

Every year, the Social Security Administration releases its official list of the most popular baby names in the U.S., and comparing this data over time highlights the interesting name trends that have come and gone. That’s why we decided to look back at the most popular names 25 years ago to see how parents’ choices in 1998 compare to today’s top picks.

Advertisement

Although the most popular names for boys generally remain favored among parents today, the top choices for girls have seen more of a decline. If you’re 25 years old in 2023, you likely know some Jennifers, Jessicas, Brittanys and Justins around your age, but there aren’t quite as many newborns with those names today.

Below, find the 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in 1998 (along with where they rank today):

Girls

Emily (17) Hannah (47) Samantha (106) Sarah (94) Ashley (154) Alexis (361) Taylor (217) Jessica (508) Madison (34) Elizabeth (15) Alyssa (288) Kayla (279) Megan (729) Lauren (327) Rachel (244) Victoria (43) Brianna (171) Abigail (24) Amanda (463) Jennifer (502) Olivia (1) Emma (2) Morgan (213) Nicole (322) Brittany (848)

Boys