These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In The 2010s

A look at the top names for babies born between 2010 and 2019.
Decade popularity lists offer insights into shifting baby name trends.&nbsp;
When the Social Security Administration released its list of the most popular baby names of 2019, the agency also shared broader data with other interesting trends.

That data includes the list of most popular names of the past decade. While Harper ranked No. 9 in 2019, it was only No. 16 for the 2010s as a whole. Lucas followed a similar path, reaching No. 8 in 2019 but No. 17 for 2009 through 2019.

Without further ado, here are the top 50 baby names for boys and girls born in the 2010s.

Girls

  1. Emma
  2. Olivia
  3. Sophia
  4. Isabella
  5. Ava
  6. Mia
  7. Abigail
  8. Emily
  9. Charlotte
  10. Madison
  11. Elizabeth
  12. Amelia
  13. Evelyn
  14. Ella
  15. Chloe
  16. Harper
  17. Avery
  18. Sofia
  19. Grace
  20. Addison
  21. Victoria
  22. Lily
  23. Natalie
  24. Aubrey
  25. Lillian
  26. Zoey
  27. Hannah
  28. Layla
  29. Brooklyn
  30. Scarlett
  31. Zoe
  32. Camila
  33. Samantha
  34. Riley
  35. Leah
  36. Aria
  37. Savannah
  38. Audrey
  39. Anna
  40. Allison
  41. Gabriella
  42. Claire
  43. Hailey
  44. Penelope
  45. Aaliyah
  46. Sarah
  47. Nevaeh
  48. Kaylee
  49. Stella
  50. Mila

Boys

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Jacob
  4. William
  5. Mason
  6. Ethan
  7. Michael
  8. Alexander
  9. James
  10. Elijah
  11. Benjamin
  12. Daniel
  13. Aiden
  14. Logan
  15. Jayden
  16. Matthew
  17. Lucas
  18. David
  19. Jackson
  20. Joseph
  21. Anthony
  22. Samuel
  23. Joshua
  24. Gabriel
  25. Andrew
  26. John
  27. Christopher
  28. Oliver
  29. Dylan
  30. Carter
  31. Isaac
  32. Luke
  33. Henry
  34. Owen
  35. Ryan
  36. Nathan
  37. Wyatt
  38. Sebastian
  39. Caleb
  40. Jack
  41. Christian
  42. Jonathan
  43. Julian
  44. Landon
  45. Levi
  46. Isaiah
  47. Hunter
  48. Aaron
  49. Charles
  50. Thomas
