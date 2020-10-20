These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In The 2010s

When the Social Security Administration released its list of the most popular baby names of 2019, the agency also shared broader data with other interesting trends.
That data includes the list of most popular names of the past decade. While Harper ranked No. 9 in 2019, it was only No. 16 for the 2010s as a whole. Lucas followed a similar path, reaching No. 8 in 2019 but No. 17 for 2009 through 2019.
Without further ado, here are the top 50 baby names for boys and girls born in the 2010s.
Girls
- Emma
- Olivia
- Sophia
- Isabella
- Ava
- Mia
- Abigail
- Emily
- Charlotte
- Madison
- Elizabeth
- Amelia
- Evelyn
- Ella
- Chloe
- Harper
- Avery
- Sofia
- Grace
- Addison
- Victoria
- Lily
- Natalie
- Aubrey
- Lillian
- Zoey
- Hannah
- Layla
- Brooklyn
- Scarlett
- Zoe
- Camila
- Samantha
- Riley
- Leah
- Aria
- Savannah
- Audrey
- Anna
- Allison
- Gabriella
- Claire
- Hailey
- Penelope
- Aaliyah
- Sarah
- Nevaeh
- Kaylee
- Stella
- Mila
Boys
- Noah
- Liam
- Jacob
- William
- Mason
- Ethan
- Michael
- Alexander
- James
- Elijah
- Benjamin
- Daniel
- Aiden
- Logan
- Jayden
- Matthew
- Lucas
- David
- Jackson
- Joseph
- Anthony
- Samuel
- Joshua
- Gabriel
- Andrew
- John
- Christopher
- Oliver
- Dylan
- Carter
- Isaac
- Luke
- Henry
- Owen
- Ryan
- Nathan
- Wyatt
- Sebastian
- Caleb
- Jack
- Christian
- Jonathan
- Julian
- Landon
- Levi
- Isaiah
- Hunter
- Aaron
- Charles
- Thomas