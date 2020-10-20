These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In The 2010s

When the Social Security Administration released its list of the most popular baby names of 2019 , the agency also shared broader data with other interesting trends.

That data includes the list of most popular names of the past decade. While Harper ranked No. 9 in 2019, it was only No. 16 for the 2010s as a whole. Lucas followed a similar path, reaching No. 8 in 2019 but No. 17 for 2009 through 2019.