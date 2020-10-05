The most popular baby names in the U.S. aren’t particularly surprising year to year, but the top picks in certain states hold a bit more intrigue.

When the Social Security Administration released its list of most popular baby names of 2019, the agency also shared the state-by-state breakdown.

The data shows that the No. 1 name for girls in the U.S. ― Olivia ― also dominated on the state level, taking the top spot in 25 states. Emma (No. 2) was the favorite in nine states, and Ava (No. 3) and Charlotte (No. 6) were each the top pick for six states.

There were similar trends for boys, as the No. 1 name, Liam, was the most popular choice in 26 states. Oliver (No. 3) was the topic pick in the second-highest number of states with nine, followed by Noah (No. 2) with seven. The fourth most-popular name in the U.S. ― William ― was feeling the love in the South as the top choice in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Some interesting outliers were Henry, which ranks at No. 12 nationally but was the top name for boys in Minnesota last year, and Harper, the No. 1 name for girls in Vermont but No. 9 in the U.S. as a whole.

Keep scrolling to find out which names are the most popular picks for baby boys and girls in your state.