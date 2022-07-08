Every year, the Social Security Administration releases its list of most popular baby names in the U.S. But just because certain names were the top picks in the country as a whole doesn’t mean they reigned supreme in each state.

Naturally, in some cases, they did. According to the state-by-state data, the most popular name for girls in the U.S. overall, Olivia, was also the top choice in 34 states. Meanwhile, Charlotte (No. 3) was the favorite in nine states. Emma (No. 2), however, won out only in Kentucky.

There were similar trends for boys, as Liam was the most popular name in the country as a whole and in 20 states individually. Oliver (No. 3) took the top spot in 13 states, and Noah (No. 2) dominated in 10.

Keep scrolling to find out which names are the most popular picks for baby boys and girls in your state.

HuffPost/Getty