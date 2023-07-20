When the Social Security Administration released its list of the most popular baby names of 2022, the agency also shared a state-by-state breakdown.

Unsurprisingly, the most popular name for girls in the country ― Olivia ― also dominated at the state level, taking the top spot in 27 states. But Emma, which was the second-most popular pick in the U.S. overall, only took the top spot in New Jersey. Meanwhile, the No. 3 name ― Charlotte ― was the favorite in 12 states.

There was a similar trend for boys, as Liam was the most popular name in the U.S. as a whole and in 20 states individually. But Noah (No. 2) only took the top spot in seven states, while Oliver (No. 3) dominated in 16.

Take a look at the maps below to find out which names are the most popular picks for baby boys and girls in your state.