ParentingParentsBabiesChildren

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In Every State In 2022

Check out the state-by-state breakdown from the Social Security Administration.
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

When the Social Security Administration released its list of the most popular baby names of 2022, the agency also shared a state-by-state breakdown.

Unsurprisingly, the most popular name for girls in the country ― Olivia ― also dominated at the state level, taking the top spot in 27 states. But Emma, which was the second-most popular pick in the U.S. overall, only took the top spot in New Jersey. Meanwhile, the No. 3 name ― Charlotte ― was the favorite in 12 states.

There was a similar trend for boys, as Liam was the most popular name in the U.S. as a whole and in 20 states individually. But Noah (No. 2) only took the top spot in seven states, while Oliver (No. 3) dominated in 16.

Take a look at the maps below to find out which names are the most popular picks for baby boys and girls in your state.

The most popular baby names of 2022.
HuffPost
The most popular baby names of 2022.
Go To Homepage
Close

MORE IN Parenting

MORE IN LIFE