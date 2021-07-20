When the Social Security Administration released its list of most popular baby names of 2020, the agency also shared the state-by-state breakdown.

Unsurprisingly, the most popular name for girls in the country ― Olivia ― also dominated on the state level, taking the top spot in 29 states and Washington, D.C. However, Emma (the No. 2 name) was the top pick in only two states, Florida and Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, Ava (No. 3) proved to be a regional favorite in the South, winning out in five states ― Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. Charlotte was the fourth most popular name nationally but the top pick in eight states.

As for boys, Liam was the most popular name in the United States as a whole and specifically in 22 states plus Washington, D.C. Oliver (No. 3) was the favorite in 17 states, while Noah (No. 2) only claimed the lead in five states.

Some interesting outliers were Henry, which ranked No. 9 nationally but was the top name for boys in Minnesota last year, and Harper, the No. 1 name for girls in South Dakota and West Virginia but No. 10 overall in the country.

Keep scrolling to find out which names are the most popular for baby boys and girls in your state.