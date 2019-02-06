These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In The Midwest

We examined the most recent SSA data from 2017 to identified the most popular baby names for boys and girls in the Midwest (following the U.S. Census Bureau’s definition of Midwest: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin).

While most of these names more or less align with the national popularity list, there are points of divergence.

Harper is the sixth most popular name for baby girls in the Midwest but ranks at No. 11 in the U.S. as a whole. While Charlotte, Amelia and Evelyn are on the Top 10 list for both the Midwest and the U.S., they rank higher on the regional list. Nora ― No. 10 in the region ― is down at No. 28 on the national list. Similarly, Lillian, Eleanor and Addison fall at Nos. 16, 18 and 21 in the Midwest, respectively, but rank lower at Nos. 27, 35 and 34 nationally.

As for the boys, Oliver is No. 2 in the Midwest but No. 9 in the U.S. as a whole, and Henry ranks at No. 5 regionally versus No. 18 nationally. Presidential names Lincoln and Carter also have more popularity in the Midwest, where they rank at Nos. 13 and 14, versus Nos. 41 and 24 in the U.S.

Below, find the top 35 boys’ and girls’ names for Midwest babies. For more data and state-by-state breakdowns, visit the SSA website.