Parenting

These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In The Midwest

The top names for boys and girls vary by U.S. region.
When it comes to baby name trends in the U.S., there are regional differences.
When it comes to baby name trends in the U.S., there are regional differences.

The Social Security Administration’s data on popular baby names in the U.S. are full of interesting trends, particularly when you look at the regional differences.

We examined the most recent SSA data from 2017 to identified the most popular baby names for boys and girls in the Midwest (following the U.S. Census Bureau’s definition of Midwest: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin).

While most of these names more or less align with the national popularity list, there are points of divergence.

Harper is the sixth most popular name for baby girls in the Midwest but ranks at No. 11 in the U.S. as a whole. While Charlotte, Amelia and Evelyn are on the Top 10 list for both the Midwest and the U.S., they rank higher on the regional list. Nora ― No. 10 in the region ― is down at No. 28 on the national list. Similarly, Lillian, Eleanor and Addison fall at Nos. 16, 18 and 21 in the Midwest, respectively, but rank lower at Nos. 27, 35 and 34 nationally.

As for the boys, Oliver is No. 2 in the Midwest but No. 9 in the U.S. as a whole, and Henry ranks at No. 5 regionally versus No. 18 nationally. Presidential names Lincoln and Carter also have more popularity in the Midwest, where they rank at Nos. 13 and 14, versus Nos. 41 and 24 in the U.S.

Below, find the top 35 boys’ and girls’ names for Midwest babies. For more data and state-by-state breakdowns, visit the SSA website.

Girls

  1. Emma
  2. Olivia
  3. Ava
  4. Charlotte
  5. Amelia
  6. Harper
  7. Evelyn
  8. Sophia
  9. Isabella
  10. Nora
  11. Mia
  12. Abigail
  13. Avery
  14. Ella
  15. Elizabeth
  16. Lillian
  17. Grace
  18. Eleanor
  19. Emily
  20. Scarlett
  21. Addison
  22. Aria
  23. Zoey
  24. Chloe
  25. Brooklyn
  26. Paisley
  27. Aubrey
  28. Penelope
  29. Madison
  30. Hazel
  31. Layla
  32. Riley
  33. Claire
  34. Hannah
  35. Mila

Boys

  1. Liam
  2. Oliver
  3. Noah
  4. William
  5. Henry
  6. Logan
  7. Benjamin
  8. Mason
  9. James
  10. Owen
  11. Elijah
  12. Lucas
  13. Lincoln
  14. Carter
  15. Wyatt
  16. Jackson
  17. Alexander
  18. Michael
  19. Jacob
  20. Grayson
  21. Jack
  22. Samuel
  23. Ethan
  24. Joseph
  25. Levi
  26. Aiden
  27. Gabriel
  28. Theodore
  29. Daniel
  30. Charles
  31. Isaac
  32. Jaxon
  33. John
  34. Luke
  35. Leo
BabiesBaby NamesUnited States Census BureauMidwestern United States