These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In The Northeast

The top names for boys and girls vary by U.S. region.
When it comes to baby name trends, there are regional differences.
The Social Security Administration’s list of most popular baby names in the U.S. doesn’t have many surprising rankings, but there are some interesting trends on the regional level.

Take the Northeast, for example. Looking at the most recent SSA data from 2017, we identified the most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont (the states the Census Bureau defines as the Northeast).

While there was much overlap between the Northeast rankings and national data, there were also points of divergence. On the regional list, Emily sits at No. 10; it’s No. 12 on the U.S. list. Meanwhile, nationally ranked No. 9, Evelyn, falls out of the Top 10, sitting at No. 13 in the Northeast rankings. Leah, Sarah and Gabriella are also more popular in the region (where they rank at Nos. 18, 29 and 32, respectively) than in the U.S. as a whole (where they fall at Nos. 40, 52 and 68).

The Top 10 national and regional lists look quite different when it comes to popular names for boys. In the Northeast, Jacob ranks No. 3, Lucas is No. 5, Michael is No. 6 and Joseph is No. 10, but nationally, those names fall at Nos. 10, 11, 12 and 19, respectively. Other names, like Ryan, have an even more dramatic contrast in ranking ― Ryan is No. 15 in the Northeast vs. No. 43 in the U.S.

Below, find the top 35 boys’ and girls’ names for Northeast babies. For more data and state-by-state breakdowns, visit the SSA website.

Girls

  1. Emma
  2. Olivia
  3. Ava
  4. Sophia
  5. Isabella
  6. Charlotte
  7. Mia
  8. Amelia
  9. Abigail
  10. Emily
  11. Ella
  12. Madison
  13. Evelyn
  14. Harper
  15. Grace
  16. Avery
  17. Elizabeth
  18. Leah
  19. Scarlett
  20. Sofia
  21. Riley
  22. Chloe
  23. Aria
  24. Nora
  25. Hannah
  26. Victoria
  27. Penelope
  28. Lily
  29. Sarah
  30. Savannah
  31. Layla
  32. Gabriella
  33. Natalie
  34. Mila
  35. Zoe

Boys

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Jacob
  4. Logan
  5. Lucas
  6. Michael
  7. Benjamin
  8. Mason
  9. James
  10. Joseph
  11. Matthew
  12. Ethan
  13. Alexander
  14. William
  15. Ryan
  16. Daniel
  17. Dylan
  18. Oliver
  19. Anthony
  20. David
  21. John
  22. Aiden
  23. Jack
  24. Jackson
  25. Henry
  26. Owen
  27. Samuel
  28. Jayden
  29. Carter
  30. Gabriel
  31. Thomas
  32. Elijah
  33. Joshua
  34. Julian
  35. Christopher
