These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In The South

Blend Images - JGI/Jamie Grill via Getty Images When it comes to baby name trends, there are regional differences.

The Social Security Administration’s data on popular baby names in the U.S. is full of interesting trends, especially on the regional level.

Looking at the most recent SSA data from 2017, we identified the most popular baby names for boys and girls in the South. While most of these names align with the national popularity list, there are points of divergence.

Obviously, what constitutes the South is a topic of much debate. So for simplicity’s sake, we mostly followed what the Census Bureau defines as the South: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. (The bureau also includes Delaware, Maryland and D.C., but as a Louisiana native, I had to put my foot down.)

Elijah, the fourth most popular name for boys born in the South, is only No. 8 on the national list of baby names. Oliver ― the ninth hottest name for baby boys nationally ― is down at No. 19 for the region, and Joseph (No. 19 nationally) is No. 30 for Southern boys.

The top eight names for girls are identical, but Harper comes in at No. 9 in the South, versus No. 11 nationally (perhaps because of the influence of Southern author Harper Lee). Evelyn, which is No. 9 nationally, is No. 12 in the South.

Layla is also more popular in the South than in the U.S. as a whole, hitting No. 20 in the regional list, versus No. 26 nationally. Same goes with Paisley ― No. 45 in the U.S. versus No. 30 in the region. Grace, Nora and Mila are at Nos. 21, 28 and 30 nationwide, respectively, but don’t even crack the top 35 in the Southern rankings. And Aubrey and Addison are more popular in the South, at Nos. 23 and 29, versus Nos. 31 and 34 nationally.

Below, find the top 35 boys’ and girls’ names for Southern babies. For more data and state-by-state breakdowns, visit the SSA website.

Girls

