Baby name trends can vary by state and region, but there are certainly overlaps.

When the Social Security Administration released its list of most popular baby names of 2018, the agency also shared the state-by-state breakdown.

The 2018 data shows that the top three names for girls in the U.S. ― Emma, Olivia and Ava ― also dominated on the state level, taking the No. 1 spot in the highest number of states. Meanwhile, the No. 1 boys’ name nationally ― Liam ― was the top pick for boys in the highest number of states, but Oliver, which ranks No. 5 in the U.S., was the top name in the second-highest number of states.

Some interesting outliers were Aurora, which ranks at No. 44 nationally but was the top name for girls in Alaska last year, and Grayson, the No. 1 name for boys in South Dakota but No. 32 in the U.S. as a whole.