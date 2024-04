This Is The Bedding That Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With

Some lightweight microfiber bedding

More than 400,000 have bought and rated this microfiber bedding set, which is a steal at just $16 for a queen size). The vast majority gave it a perfect five-star rating, mostly because it’s super soft and moisture-wicking. It comes in a wide range of colors and patterns, and it's available in sizes twin-king. Each set comes with one fitted and one flat sheet. The twin and twin XL sizes come with a single pillow case, while double and larger sizes come with two.“These are by far the best sheets I have purchased. We now have them in multiple colors. My boyfriend and I are very warm sleepers and these help us stay cool throughout the night (especially with a dog on the bed). The fit is perfect for our mattress, which is thick. We have no trouble with it staying on the corners while my boyfriend tosses and turns all night. Would definitely recommend these to anyone, especially for those who tend to sweat at night.” — Lauren