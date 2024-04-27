Shoppinghomebeddingsheets

This Is The Bedding That Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With

Give your bedroom a mini spring makeover with one of this Amazon-famous bedding.
Now that we’re firmly in spring mode (after a few false alarms), you can safely stash away your heavy blankets and flannel sheets. While you’re doing a little seasonal switcheroo, it’s the perfect time to refresh your bedding with a new set of sheets.

Getting new bedding is one of the easiest ways to give your bedroom a mini-makeover. For most people, the bed takes up the most real estate in their room. That means new bedding will transform the space. Besides, we spend nearly half our lives in bed, don’t you want to enjoy it?

Buying bedding online can be tricky since you don’t have the opportunity to touch it or take it for a test nap. With the help of Amazon’s bestsellers section, we scoured the site for the most popular and highest-rated bedding in existence. Rounded up here are the sets shoppers are obsessed with.

1
Amazon
Some lightweight microfiber bedding
More than 400,000 have bought and rated this microfiber bedding set, which is a steal at just $16 for a queen size). The vast majority gave it a perfect five-star rating, mostly because it’s super soft and moisture-wicking. It comes in a wide range of colors and patterns, and it's available in sizes twin-king. Each set comes with one fitted and one flat sheet. The twin and twin XL sizes come with a single pillow case, while double and larger sizes come with two.

Promising Amazon review: “These are by far the best sheets I have purchased. We now have them in multiple colors. My boyfriend and I are very warm sleepers and these help us stay cool throughout the night (especially with a dog on the bed). The fit is perfect for our mattress, which is thick. We have no trouble with it staying on the corners while my boyfriend tosses and turns all night. Would definitely recommend these to anyone, especially for those who tend to sweat at night.” — Lauren
$13.99+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A set of hotel-style bedding
What is it about hotel bedding that always seems luxurious? This set has a hotel bedding-eque feel. Made from double-brushed microfiber yarn, the sheets promise to be cozy yet breathable. This assortment is available in sizes twin-California king (along with a split king), and what's included in the bundles is the same as the previous slide, with assortments based on size.

Promising Amazon review: “I recently purchased the queen-size 4-piece sheet set and have been extremely pleased with my purchase. The sheets are incredibly soft and comfortable, making for a luxurious night's sleep. The fitted sheet has deep pockets, ensuring a secure fit on my mattress without slipping off. Additionally, the sheets wash well and maintain their softness after multiple washes. The 4-piece set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, providing great value for the price. Overall, I highly recommend the queen size 4-piece sheet set for anyone looking for high-quality, comfortable sheets at an affordable price.” — Permelia Thomas
$27.99+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
Silk pillowcase to protect your hair and skin
Silk pillowcases don’t just look fancy, there are actual beauty benefits to them. Since they’re less porous than cotton, they help hair retain moisture and natural oils. They also don’t leave creases on the skin the way other fabrics can, which may reduce wrinkles. Choose from a wide range of colors and sizes that include standard, queen, king, and one elongated size designed for a body pillow.

Promising Amazon review: “These satin pillowcases are simply the best! I couldn't resist and got them in two different colors, with plans to purchase more soon. For those who may not know, satin or silk pillowcases are a game-changer for women. Not only do they keep your hair neat and non-frizzy in the morning, but they also work wonders for maintaining smooth skin without lines and wrinkles. If you're a side sleeper like me, these satin pillows are a must-have. I tend to press my face hard on the pillow while I sleep, which used to create ugly lines on my face in the morning. These pillowcases have made a significant difference. Highly recommend for a restful and beauty-friendly night's sleep!” — Amazon customer
$8.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A set with extra-deep pockets available
There’s a laundry list of reasons why so many Amazon customers are obsessed with these sheets: They don’t wrinkle, the pockets are extra deep so they don’t pop off the corners, and they’re super breathable. With 14 different sizes that include standard twin-California king and split king along with options for extra-deep pockets, you’re guaranteed to find a set that fits your bed perfectly.

Promising Amazon review: “I've ordered four sets of these sheets in different colors at various times. They do not disappoint. Remain soft even after many washings.” — Debra A
$22+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
A microfiber sheet set with plenty of pillows
Most sheet sets only come with two pillowcases, but this one comes with four — and it’s just $15 (for a queen size). (The twin and twin XL sizes come with two pillowcases, which is also a rare bonus.) Made of microfiber, people who bought them love how soft they are and that they are long-lasting.

Promising Amazon review: “I purchased this set for my room and I went back to get more. Love the feel and quality, also the fact that it comes with 4 pillow cases.” — Kindle Customer
$22.99+ at Amazon
