Food & Drink

The Most Popular Dessert In Every State

Ironically, Texas sheet cake doesn't win out in Texas.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you probably enjoy all manner of desserts, but we all have our favorites. And it turns out that where you live might have an impact on your sweet of choice.

The folks at the insurance company Coventry put together a report breaking down the most popular dessert in each state and Washington, D.C. According to their findings, ice cream is the most popular dessert in the highest number of states (California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and D.C.), making the frozen treat the overall winner.

Coventry

To determine the most popular treat in each state, the Coventry team looked at a list of 40 much-loved desserts and analyzed Google Trends data in each state over the last 12 months.

Many of the results are unsurprising, as local delights like peach cobbler in Georgia, pralines in Louisiana, key lime pie in Florida and black and white cookies in New York dominate the searches in their respective states. As the name suggests, baked Alaska takes the top spot in Alaska.

However, a dessert’s geographical name isn’t always linked to popularity. Texas sheet cake is the most popular pick in four states ― Indiana, Iowa, Kansas and Ohio ― but not in Texas, where pecan pie won out.

For more information about the methodology and additional dessert insights, check out Coventry’s blog post about the report.

Desserts

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Money

The 7 Biggest Mistakes People Make In Their Wills, According To Estate Lawyers

Travel

12 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Arizona

Parenting

It’s Damn Hard To Feed Kids. Here Are Tips For Parents’ 4 Biggest Challenges.

Home & Living

This New Thriller Is The Most Popular Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

For Those Who Are Immunocompromised, ‘Normal’ Isn’t Even Close

Home & Living

This New Mystery Series Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Chefs And Food Stylists Are Obsessed With This Shape Of Plate

Wellness

Want To Declutter Your Brain? Cross Something Off Your 'Needle List'

Shopping

9 Products That Can Make Your Cut And Color Last Longer Between Salon Visits

Shopping

13 Genius Ways To Keep Kids Entertained During Long Car Rides

Shopping

27 Products Under $25 That Are Instant Mood Lifters

Shopping

Freshen Up Your Home For Spring With These 23 Pieces Of Home Decor

Shopping

24 Things That'll Make It Look Like You Handed Over Your Keys To An Interior Decorator

Shopping

30 Silly Little TikTok Products To Fix All Your Silly Little Problems

Wellness

To Anyone Feeling Guilty For Carrying On With Your Life Right Now

Work/Life

How To Cope When You’re The Only One Wearing A Mask At Work

Parenting

Why Can't Kids Just Get Bigger Doses Of The COVID Vaccine?

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Travel

The 10 Most Popular Bucket List Travel Experiences On TikTok

Shopping

15 Lifesaving Items That Nurses Say You Should Keep At Home

Shopping

13 Small Ukrainian Businesses You Can Support On Etsy Right Now

Shopping

The Best Walking Shoes For Men, According To Glowing Amazon Reviews

Shopping

31 Things That’ll Help De-Complicate Your Life

Parenting

30 Hilarious Tweets About What Kids Call Things

Travel

10 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Nashville

Shopping

The $13 Hoop Earrings I Never Take Off

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names 50 Years Ago

Wellness

What Not To Say To Immunocompromised People Right Now

Shopping

12 Ways To Deal With Motherhood Stress That Aren't Wine

Wellness

5 New Things Experts Just Figured Out About COVID

Shopping

46 Kitchen Essentials I Don't Understand How You've Lived Without

Food & Drink

Forget Perfect Family Meals: Ain't No Shame In A Lazy Buttered-Noodle Dinner Game

Shopping

The Best Shampoos And Conditioners For Bleached Hair

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That Dyson's Animal Vacuum Is Worth The Investment

Food & Drink

The 10 Most Popular Instagram Recipes From February

Shopping

27 Things Pet Parents Say Are 'Must-Haves'

Food & Drink

If You Drink A Lot Of Nondairy Milk, Is It Better To Buy It Or Make It Yourself?

Shopping

The Ultimate List Of The Best Bras For Small Chests

Home & Living

This New Sports Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now