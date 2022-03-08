If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you probably enjoy all manner of desserts, but we all have our favorites. And it turns out that where you live might have an impact on your sweet of choice.

The folks at the insurance company Coventry put together a report breaking down the most popular dessert in each state and Washington, D.C. According to their findings, ice cream is the most popular dessert in the highest number of states (California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and D.C.), making the frozen treat the overall winner.

To determine the most popular treat in each state, the Coventry team looked at a list of 40 much-loved desserts and analyzed Google Trends data in each state over the last 12 months.

Many of the results are unsurprising, as local delights like peach cobbler in Georgia, pralines in Louisiana, key lime pie in Florida and black and white cookies in New York dominate the searches in their respective states. As the name suggests, baked Alaska takes the top spot in Alaska.

However, a dessert’s geographical name isn’t always linked to popularity. Texas sheet cake is the most popular pick in four states ― Indiana, Iowa, Kansas and Ohio ― but not in Texas, where pecan pie won out.

For more information about the methodology and additional dessert insights, check out Coventry’s blog post about the report.