These Are The Most Popular Dog Breeds In Every State

Jennifer A Smith via Getty Images Dog breed popularity can vary based on geography.

Different dog breeds are associated with different traits ― loyalty, energy, intelligence, friendliness, fluffiness and more. While people have their personal favorites, there are also some interesting geographic trends when it comes to breed popularity.

The pet CBD brand Honest Paws released a report breaking down the most popular dog breed in each state, based on Google data. It turns out the affectionate Havanese is a favorite in New York, New Jersey, Nebraska, Michigan and Idaho. Meanwhile, Arizonans and Vermonters love pugs.

The folks at Honest Paws based the report on Google search trends over the course of 12 months.

They developed a list of 40 popular dog breeds across the seven major groups ― working, herding, hound, terrier, toy, sporting and non-sporting ― to see which got the most search interest in each state and the District of Columbia. Only 24 breeds had a first-place ranking in at least one state.

They also identified a “Best in Search” dog, aka the breed that ranked No. 1 in the highest number of states: the bulldog. Bulldogs were the most searched in California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia (perhaps unsurprisingly given that it is the mascot of the University of Georgia), Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio and Texas.

Queen Elizabeth may find some kindred spirits in Oregon and North Dakota, where the royal’s preferred breed, the corgi, was the most searched. And the often-misunderstood pit bull got some love in Arkansas.