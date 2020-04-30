Food & Drink

The 10 Most Popular Instagram Recipes From April 2020

Butterscotch cheesecake bars, whipped coffee and more recipes that have been your most-loved foods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whenever we want a glimpse of what our readers love to cook at any given moment, we take a look at the HuffPost Taste Instagram account. As more and more people take up home cooking during the coronavirus pandemic, recipe posts have been racking up more likes than ever.

Our tastes and needs have been changing since we’ve been staying at home ― first, we all panicked to figure out what we could cook with pantry staples. Then we shifted to a baking obsession, including a penchant for making sourdough bread in particular.

And from the looks of April’s most-liked recipes, this past month has seen an uptick in indulgent comfort foods. Below are the recipes you loved the most, including cacio e pepe, lasagna roll-ups, whipped coffee (of course) and perhaps the world’s most perfect butterscotch bar.

10. Homemade Samoa Cookies

Get the Homemade Samoa Cookies recipe from Half Baked Harvest

9. 5-Ingredient Cacio E Pepe

pasta
pasta

Get the 5-Ingredient Cacio E Pepe recipe from Foodie Crush

8. Sheet Pan Lemon Rosemary Chicken

Get the Sheet Pan Lemon Rosemary Chicken recipe from Damn Delicious

7. Dalgona Coffee

Get the Dalgona Coffee tutorial on Hummingbird High’s Instagram stories

6. One Skillet Cheesy Cuban Chicken Rice Bake

Get the One Skillet Cheesy Cuban Chicken Rice Bake recipe from Half Baked Harvest

5. Skillet Pesto Cheese Lasagna Roll-Ups

Get the Skillet Pesto Cheese Lasagna Roll-Ups recipe from Half Baked Harvest

4. Garlic Red Pepper Chicken

Get the Garlic Red Pepper Chicken recipe from The Daley Plate

3. No-Bake Caramel Cheesecake Bars

Get the No-Bake Caramel Cheesecake Bars recipe from Oh Sweet Basil

2. Cheesy Herb Stuffed Naan (with yeast-free option)

Get the Cheesy Herb Stuffed Naan recipe from Half Baked Harvest

1. Butterscotch Graham Cracker Cheesecake Bars

Get the Butterscotch Graham Cracker Cheesecake Bars recipe from Averie Cooks

Top 25 Baking Recipes
InstagramRecipesHuffPost Taste