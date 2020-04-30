Our tastes and needs have been changing since we’ve been staying at home ― first, we all panicked to figure out what we could cook with pantry staples. Then we shifted to a baking obsession, including a penchant for making sourdough bread in particular.

And from the looks of April’s most-liked recipes, this past month has seen an uptick in indulgent comfort foods. Below are the recipes you loved the most, including cacio e pepe, lasagna roll-ups, whipped coffee (of course) and perhaps the world’s most perfect butterscotch bar.