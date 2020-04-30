Whenever we want a glimpse of what our readers love to cook at any given moment, we take a look at the HuffPost Taste Instagram account. As more and more people take up home cooking during the coronavirus pandemic, recipe posts have been racking up more likes than ever.
Our tastes and needs have been changing since we’ve been staying at home ― first, we all panicked to figure out what we could cook with pantry staples. Then we shifted to a baking obsession, including a penchant for making sourdough bread in particular.
And from the looks of April’s most-liked recipes, this past month has seen an uptick in indulgent comfort foods. Below are the recipes you loved the most, including cacio e pepe, lasagna roll-ups, whipped coffee (of course) and perhaps the world’s most perfect butterscotch bar.