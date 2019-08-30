Nutritionists and health experts agree that one of the keys to a nutritious diet is eating seasonally ― zucchini and stone fruits in the summer, apples and squash in the fall, and so on. And from the looks of the 10 most-liked recipes from the HuffPost Taste Instagram account in August, our readers are connoisseurs of seasonal produce.

August’s most-loved recipes are loaded with fresh tomatoes, juicy peaches, piping-hot corn, stuffed zucchini, ripe blueberries and ... peanut butter stuffed brownies? I guess that’s proof that fresh produce can’t always feed our cravings.

Give these 10 recipes a try and see what all the fuss is about.

10. Niçoise Bagelwiches

How Sweet Eats

Get the Niçoise Bagelwiches recipe from How Sweet Eats

9. BLT Pasta Salad with Avocado

Foodie Crush

Get the BLT Pasta Salad with Avocado recipe from Foodie Crush

8. Roasted Sausage, Tomato and Peach Supper

The Daley Plate

Get the Roasted Sausage, Tomato and Peach Supper with Parmesan Spaghetti Squash Mash recipe from The Daley Plate

7. Spicy Southern Hot Corn

Peas and Crayons

Get the Spicy Southern Hot Corn recipe from Peas and Crayons

6. Spicy Pesto and Cheese Stuffed Zucchini Involtini

Half Baked Harvest

Get the Spicy Pesto and Cheese Stuffed Zucchini Involtini recipe from Half Baked Harvest

5. Spicy Shrimp Tacos with Garlic Cilantro Lime Slaw

Pinch of Yum

Get the Spicy Shrimp Tacos with Garlic Cilantro Lime Slaw recipe from Pinch of Yum

4. Warm Potato Salad

Damn Delicious

Get the Warm Potato Salad recipe from Damn Delicious

3. Peanut Butter Stuffed Brownies

Handle the Heat

Get the Peanut Butter Stuffed Brownies recipe from Handle the Heat

2. Blueberry Basque Cheesecake

Half Baked Harvest

Get the Blueberry Basque Cheesecake recipe from Half Baked Harvest

1. Fresh Peach, Burrata and Prosciutto Salad

The Daley Plate