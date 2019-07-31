While scorching temperatures have broken records all around the world, it’s tempting to rest on your laurels and do nothing but sip Aperol spritzes all day. But if you take a look at the 10 most-liked recipes from the HuffPost Taste Instagram account in July, it’s clear that a few hard-working food bloggers are still busy creating masterpieces in their sweltering kitchens.

They’ve made a delightful summer Niçoise salad, a s’mores cookie the size of your head, a new take on salt and vinegar spuds, a corn elote dip that’s impossible to step away from, and a few dazzling pasta dishes. Check out the recipes below!

10. One-Pot 30-Minute Creamy Tomato Basil Pasta Bake

Half Baked Harvest

Get the One-Pot 30-Minute Creamy Tomato Basil Pasta Bake recipe from Half Baked Harvest

9. Summer Niçoise Salad

Half Baked Harvest

Get the Summer Niçoise Salad recipe from Half Baked Harvest

8. Crispy Salt and Vinegar Smashed Potatoes

Half Baked Harvest

Get the Crispy Salt and Vinegar Smashed Potatoes recipe from Half Baked Harvest

7. S’mores Pizookie

Handle The Heat

Get the S’mores Pizookie recipe from Handle The Heat

6. Strawberry Burrata Quinoa Salad with Pistachios

How Sweet Eats

Get the Strawberry Burrata Quinoa Salad with Pistachios recipe from How Sweet Eats

5. Browned Butter Grilled Peaches with Cinnamon “Toast” Brioche Crumbs

Half Baked Harvest

Get the Browned Butter Grilled Peaches with Cinnamon “Toast” Brioche Crumbs recipe from Half Baked Harvest

4. Broken Lasagna with Vegan White Pesto and Broccoli Rabe

Dolly and Oatmeal

Get the Broken Lasagna with Vegan White Pesto and Broccoli Rabe recipe from Dolly and Oatmeal

3. Summer Coconut Chickpea Curry with Rice and Fried Halloumi

Half Baked Harvest

Get the Summer Coconut Chickpea Curry with Rice and Fried Halloumi recipe from Half Baked Harvest

2. Elote Queso

Pinch Of Yum

Get the Elote Queso recipe from Pinch of Yum

1. 20-Minute Summer Squash Pasta with Brown Butter and Goat Cheese

How Sweet Eats