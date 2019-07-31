While scorching temperatures have broken records all around the world, it’s tempting to rest on your laurels and do nothing but sip Aperol spritzes all day. But if you take a look at the 10 most-liked recipes from the HuffPost Taste Instagram account in July, it’s clear that a few hard-working food bloggers are still busy creating masterpieces in their sweltering kitchens.
They’ve made a delightful summer Niçoise salad, a s’mores cookie the size of your head, a new take on salt and vinegar spuds, a corn elote dip that’s impossible to step away from, and a few dazzling pasta dishes. Check out the recipes below!
10. One-Pot 30-Minute Creamy Tomato Basil Pasta Bake
Get the One-Pot 30-Minute Creamy Tomato Basil Pasta Bake recipe from Half Baked Harvest
9. Summer Niçoise Salad
Get the Summer Niçoise Salad recipe from Half Baked Harvest
8. Crispy Salt and Vinegar Smashed Potatoes
Get the Crispy Salt and Vinegar Smashed Potatoes recipe from Half Baked Harvest
7. S’mores Pizookie
Get the S’mores Pizookie recipe from Handle The Heat
6. Strawberry Burrata Quinoa Salad with Pistachios
Get the Strawberry Burrata Quinoa Salad with Pistachios recipe from How Sweet Eats
5. Browned Butter Grilled Peaches with Cinnamon “Toast” Brioche Crumbs
Get the Browned Butter Grilled Peaches with Cinnamon “Toast” Brioche Crumbs recipe from Half Baked Harvest
4. Broken Lasagna with Vegan White Pesto and Broccoli Rabe
Get the Broken Lasagna with Vegan White Pesto and Broccoli Rabe recipe from Dolly and Oatmeal
3. Summer Coconut Chickpea Curry with Rice and Fried Halloumi
Get the Summer Coconut Chickpea Curry with Rice and Fried Halloumi recipe from Half Baked Harvest
2. Elote Queso
Get the Elote Queso recipe from Pinch of Yum
1. 20-Minute Summer Squash Pasta with Brown Butter and Goat Cheese
Get the 20-Minute Summer Squash Pasta with Brown Butter and Goat Cheese recipe from How Sweet Eats