When you’ve got a serious carbohydrate craving, you’ll do just about anything for some well-sauced noodles, or maybe a square of cake with a perfectly tender crumb, or perhaps some pillowy Dutch baby pancakes, generously pooled with melted butter.

But if you’re on the keto diet and carbs are public enemy No. 1, one look at a slice of funfetti cake might derail your diet entirely. You’re more likely to set your sights on lemony chicken skewers or some juicy carne asada.

If you take a look at the 10 most-liked recipes from the HuffPost Taste Instagram account in May, you’ll see that six of the most popular dishes are carb-based desserts, and four of them are meat-centric and keto-friendly. Take a look through the recipes and tell us which side you fall on. Leave us a comment!

10. Berry Crumble Picnic Cake

Harvest and Honey

Get the Berry Crumble Picnic Cake recipe from Harvest and Honey

9. Easy Chow Mein

Damn Delicious

Get the Easy Chow Mein recipe from Damn Delicious

8. Best Banana Cake

Oh, Sweet Basil

Get the Best Banana Cake recipe from Oh, Sweet Basil

7. Strawberry Cake Roll

Love and Olive Oil

Get the Strawberry Cake Roll recipe from Love And Olive Oil

6. Rosemary Lemon Chicken Patties

The Daley Plate

Get the Rosemary Lemon Chicken Patties recipe from The Daley Plate

5. Keto Friendly Chicken Piccata Meatballs

The Daley Plate

Get the Keto Friendly Chicken Piccata Meatballs recipe from The Daley Plate

4. Savory Herb Butter Dutch Baby

Half Baked Harvest

Get the Savory Herb Butter Dutch Baby recipe from Half Baked Harvest

3. Carne Asada

Damn Delicious

Get the Carne Asada recipe from Damn Delicious

2. Preserved Lemon Chicken Skewers

The Daley Plate

Get the Preserved Lemon Chicken Skewers recipe from The Daley Plate

1. Tres Leches Confetti Cake

How Sweet Eats