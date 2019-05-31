When you’ve got a serious carbohydrate craving, you’ll do just about anything for some well-sauced noodles, or maybe a square of cake with a perfectly tender crumb, or perhaps some pillowy Dutch baby pancakes, generously pooled with melted butter.
But if you’re on the keto diet and carbs are public enemy No. 1, one look at a slice of funfetti cake might derail your diet entirely. You’re more likely to set your sights on lemony chicken skewers or some juicy carne asada.
If you take a look at the 10 most-liked recipes from the HuffPost Taste Instagram account in May, you’ll see that six of the most popular dishes are carb-based desserts, and four of them are meat-centric and keto-friendly. Take a look through the recipes and tell us which side you fall on. Leave us a comment!
10. Berry Crumble Picnic Cake
Get the Berry Crumble Picnic Cake recipe from Harvest and Honey
9. Easy Chow Mein
Get the Easy Chow Mein recipe from Damn Delicious
8. Best Banana Cake
Get the Best Banana Cake recipe from Oh, Sweet Basil
7. Strawberry Cake Roll
Get the Strawberry Cake Roll recipe from Love And Olive Oil
6. Rosemary Lemon Chicken Patties
Get the Rosemary Lemon Chicken Patties recipe from The Daley Plate
5. Keto Friendly Chicken Piccata Meatballs
Get the Keto Friendly Chicken Piccata Meatballs recipe from The Daley Plate
4. Savory Herb Butter Dutch Baby
Get the Savory Herb Butter Dutch Baby recipe from Half Baked Harvest
3. Carne Asada
Get the Carne Asada recipe from Damn Delicious
2. Preserved Lemon Chicken Skewers
Get the Preserved Lemon Chicken Skewers recipe from The Daley Plate
1. Tres Leches Confetti Cake
Get the Tres Leches Confetti Cake recipe from How Sweet Eats