“American Murder: The Family Next Door” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The new movie is also the service’s most popular offering regardless of format.
The Netflix documentary, which debuted last week, focuses on the 2018 murders of a Colorado mother and her children, with father and husband Chris Watts as the main suspect. The movie uses social media posts, police body cameras and other archival footage to tell the story of what happened, offering viewers an opportunity for true-crime voyeurism.
“The Outpost,” a well-reviewed but previously little-seen war movie from earlier this year, nabbed the No. 2 spot. Orlando Bloom, Scott Eastwood and Caleb Landry Jones star as U.S. soldiers fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2009. The movie earned a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
The Netflix movie “Enola Holmes” fell to third place. The film stars Millie Bobby Brown as the title character, the youngest sibling in the famous Holmes family of detectives. Helena Bonham Carter, Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin also star in the movie, which holds a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
A few other Netflix movies made the top 10: “Vampires vs. the Bronx,” “You’ve Got This” and “The Social Dilemma.” The latter, a documentary about the ills of social media, has been in the top 10 for a few weeks now. Facebook blasted “The Social Dilemma” last week, calling it “sensationalism,” but I disagree and think you should check out the documentary for yourself.
Read on for the full list of top 10 movies.