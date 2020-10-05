The Netflix documentary, which debuted last week, focuses on the 2018 murders of a Colorado mother and her children, with father and husband Chris Watts as the main suspect. The movie uses social media posts, police body cameras and other archival footage to tell the story of what happened, offering viewers an opportunity for true-crime voyeurism.

“The Outpost,” a well-reviewed but previously little-seen war movie from earlier this year, nabbed the No. 2 spot. Orlando Bloom, Scott Eastwood and Caleb Landry Jones star as U.S. soldiers fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2009. The movie earned a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.