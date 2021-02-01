“Below Zero” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The Netflix film is also the most popular offering on Netflix regardless of format.

The Spanish action-thriller tells the story of an officer tasked with driving an armored truck full of prisoners. An ambush occurs, and the officer gets stuck in the cold with the prisoners in the truck. This sets off the main tension of the movie as everyone fights for their lives.

The Netflix kids’ adventure movie “Finding ’Ohana” earned the second-place spot. That centers around siblings stumbling into a mysterious treasure hunt in Hawaii.

And the Netflix movie “The Dig” earned third. That new movie stars Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan in a story about an archaeological discovery in England. The exciting dig helps people forget about the terrors of World War II raging on nearby.

Quim Vives/Netflix "Below Zero" on Netflix.

Other Netflix movies in the top 10 include: “Penguin Bloom,” “We Can Be Heroes” and “Outside the Wire.”

Notable is the complete absence of “The White Tiger,” which earned the second-place spot last week and has a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. Occasionally Netflix will manufacture popularity in the ranking upon a new movie’s debut. Despite “The White Tiger” probably not being as popular as it seemed last week, you should still definitely check it out ― I recommended it as one of the best Netflix movies to watch in January (along with the previously mentioned “The Dig”).

Read on for the full list of top 10 movies.