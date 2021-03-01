“Bigfoot Family” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new Netflix children’s movie tells the story of Bigfoot creating a family with humans ― in other words, a “Bigfoot family.” When Bigfoot disappears while trying to investigate an evil oil company, his son (along with help from talking animals) must go on a mission to rescue him ― and the planet.

The Netflix film “I Care A Lot” fell to second place this week. The dark comedy focuses on a con artist who gets tangled with the mob. It stars Peter Dinklage and Rosamund Pike. Pike just won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture ― Musical or Comedy, for the role.