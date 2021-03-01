“Bigfoot Family” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
The new Netflix children’s movie tells the story of Bigfoot creating a family with humans ― in other words, a “Bigfoot family.” When Bigfoot disappears while trying to investigate an evil oil company, his son (along with help from talking animals) must go on a mission to rescue him ― and the planet.
The Netflix film “I Care A Lot” fell to second place this week. The dark comedy focuses on a con artist who gets tangled with the mob. It stars Peter Dinklage and Rosamund Pike. Pike just won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture ― Musical or Comedy, for the role.
Other Netflix movies in the Top 10 include “The Girl on the Train,” “We Can Be Heroes” and “To All the Boys: Always and Forever.”
The first “The Conjuring” and “The Conjuring 2″ also made the list. Notable as well is that “The Croods” and “The Secret Life of Pets 2″ have made the list for many weeks now.
And the 2016 film “War Dogs” placed seventh. Last week, I rounded up a few star-studded movies, including “War Dogs,” that have recently been popular on Netflix.
Read on for the full list of Top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.