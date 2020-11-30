“The Christmas Chronicles 2” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new holiday movie focuses on kids who help Mr. and Mrs. Claus save Christmas. Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell star as the Clauses.

This is a sequel to the 2018 movie “The Christmas Chronicles,” which earned a 67% on Rotten Tomatoes and also made the top 10 list this week. The sequel earned a 69%.

Three other Christmas movies made the list: the 2000 and 2018 adaptations of “The Grinch” and the Netflix movie “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.”

Curiously, “The Princess Switch: Switched Again” fell out of the top 10 after placing first last week. That movie stars Vanessa Hudgens as three different characters.

Joseph Lederer/Netflix "The Christmas Chronicles 2" on Netflix.

The new Oscar-bait movie “Hillbilly Elegy” debuted in third place.

Ron Howard directed the adaptation of the 2016 book, while Amy Adams and Glenn Close starred. It earned a 27% on Rotten Tomatoes and probably won’t be the Academy Awards juggernaut initially envisioned.

Read on for the full list of top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.