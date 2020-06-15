David Lee/Netflix Clarke Peters and Delroy Lindo in "Da 5 Bloods"

“Da 5 Bloods” is now the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The movie is also the most popular offering on Netflix overall, regardless of format.

Spike Lee directed and co-wrote the Netflix Original, which has earned 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and an 81 on Metacritic. Those are much better scores than last week’s first-place movie, “The Last Days of American Crime,” which earned a rare 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Da 5 Bloods” tells the story of Black Vietnam War veterans returning to Vietnam to find the remains of their killed-in-action leader and gold they found and hid during the war.

The aforementioned “Last Days of American Crime” fell to sixth place. Holding steady in second is erotic, BDSM-centric movie “365 Days.”

Read on for the full list of top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.