“The Take” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The 2016 movie stars Idris Elba and Richard Madden as a CIA agent and a pickpocket who team up to thwart a terrorist plot in Paris. It earned a 48% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“The Smurfs 2” got second place. That 2013 family movie earned a 14% on Rotten Tomatoes. The 2011 film “The Smurfs” is at ninth in the ranking. That movie earned a 21% on Rotten Tomatoes.

A Netflix Original film doesn’t show up until third place, with “The Devil All the Time.” That American gothic thriller just debuted on Sept. 16 and stars Tom Holland, Riley Keough, Robert Pattinson and Bill Skarsgård. It earned a bit better reviews than “The Smurfs” movies with a 64% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Glen Wilson/Netflix Tom Holland in "The Devil All the Time" on Netflix.

A few other Netflix films in the top 10 include “The Social Dilemma,” “Pets United,” “The Paramedic” and “The Babysitter: Killer Queen.” Of those, only “The Social Dilemma” earned strong reviews. You can read more about that documentary in my round-up of the best Netflix movies of September.

