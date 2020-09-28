The new Netflix movie stars Millie Bobby Brown as the title character, while Helena Bonham Carter, Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin fill out the cast. The film tells the story of the youngest sibling in the Holmes family, Enola, who goes against her brothers’ wishes to solve a mystery involving their mother. The movie earned a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Two movies from 2011 took the second and third spots: “Real Steel” and “Bad Teacher.” “Real Steel” stars Hugh Jackman as a competitive fighter who lost his job to robots (relatable for the 2020s). The latter stars Cameron Diaz as, well, a bad teacher who repeatedly tries to marry rich so she can quit her job.