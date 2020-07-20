“Fatal Affair” is now the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new psychological thriller, produced by Netflix, stars Omar Epps and Nia Long and tells the story of a married woman who almost has an affair with an old friend. The former friend then stalks her, threatening to destroy her life. The movie has a 17% on Rotten Tomatoes.

After one week in the top spot, the Charlize Theron-starring action movie “The Old Guard” fell to second place. Last week, the film was the overall most popular offering on Netflix, a category in which it now ranks third. But Netflix has claimed that “The Old Guard” is already one of its most popular movies ever — which suggests that there’s something fishy about that particular claim, or about the company’s rankings system in general.

Beth Dubber/Netflix Nia Long and Omar Epps in "Fatal Affair" on Netflix.

The Polish soft-core porn film “365 Days” is still in the top 10 most popular movies, where it’s been for more than a month, a rare feat. Along with “Fatal Affair,” the ranking features quite a few sex-centric movies this week, including the French movie “MILF.”

Read on for the full list of top 10 movies.