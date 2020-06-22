“365 Days” is now the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This BDSM-centric erotic movie has been in the ranking for a few weeks and was second place, behind Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” last week. The continued success of “365 Days” surely is telling Netflix execs to put more soft-core porn on the platform. So look forward to that.

The aforementioned “Da 5 Bloods” fell to eighth place. That’s a disappointing drop for a high-budget action movie from Lee that’s not even two weeks old. The movie ― which I enjoyed quite a bit ― will hopefully gain a resurgence come awards season (if that ever takes place the way things are going).

Two other Netflix Films took the second and third place spots: “Lost Bullet” and “Feel the Beat.” The former is a French action movie, and the latter is a family-oriented dance comedy/drama.

Read on for the full list of top 10 movies.