The 10 Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now (June 22)

The new Netflix movie "Feel the Beat" is near the top, but "365 Days" wins out.
A scene from Netflix's "Feel the Beat"
“365 Days” is now the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This BDSM-centric erotic movie has been in the ranking for a few weeks and was second place, behind Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” last week. The continued success of “365 Days” surely is telling Netflix execs to put more soft-core porn on the platform. So look forward to that.

The aforementioned “Da 5 Bloods” fell to eighth place. That’s a disappointing drop for a high-budget action movie from Lee that’s not even two weeks old. The movie ― which I enjoyed quite a bit ― will hopefully gain a resurgence come awards season (if that ever takes place the way things are going).

Two other Netflix Films took the second and third place spots: “Lost Bullet” and “Feel the Beat.” The former is a French action movie, and the latter is a family-oriented dance comedy/drama.

Read on for the full list of top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

10. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

9. “The Darkness”

8. “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix Film)

7. “Wasp Network” (Netflix Film)

6. “Magnetic”

5. “Baby Mama”

4. “The Nut Job”

3. “Feel the Beat” (Netflix Film)

2. “Lost Bullet” (Netflix Film)

1. “365 Days”

