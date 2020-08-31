“The Frozen Ground” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
This Nicolas Cage-starring movie focuses on a detective (Cage) trying to track down a serial killer (John Cusack) in Alaska. The movie is based on real events and earned a 61% on Rotten Tomatoes.
The movie also features 50 Cent, Vanessa Hudgens and Dean Norris.
The Netflix film “Project Power” fell to second place after a couple of weeks in the top spot. The superhero action movie stars Dominique Fishback, Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
The 2019 movie “Drunk Parents” fell to third place. The film stars Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek and holds a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
The 2010 film “Despicable Me” is in the 10th spot, but it’s been hovering in the ranking since joining the service in April. Given that Steve Carell is the voice star, it’s interesting that this movie has had similar staying power in the Netflix rankings as Carell’s show “The Office.” Netflix subscribers clearly love Carell, and I’m sure Netflix would give him one of those Adam Sandler-esque deals to just pump out movies if he’d accept such a contract, especially after the success of his Netflix Original, “Space Force,” earlier this year.
Read on for the full list of top 10 movies