“Holidate” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The film is also the most popular offering on the service regardless of format.
The new holiday romantic comedy stars Luke Bracey and Emma Roberts as friends who agree to become a fake couple to make their family stop asking about their love lives. But then — you guessed it — the two good-looking people in this “fake” relationship increasingly develop feelings for each other.
The movie holds a 45% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Other Netflix movies filled out the top five spots.
The new “Rogue City” and “His House” placed second and third. “Rogue City” is a French action movie, while “His House” is a haunted house horror movie paired with commentary about England’s racist asylum process. “His House” scored a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.
The documentary “Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb,” which came out a couple of weeks ago, and the animated kids movie “Over the Moon” placed fourth and fifth. The latter features voice acting from John Cho, Margaret Cho, Ken Jeong and Sandra Oh.
Adam Sandler’s “Hubie Halloween” dropped to sixth place after many weeks in the top five.
Interestingly, the Netflix movies “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Rebecca” are no longer in the top 10. “The Trial” will likely rack up Oscar nominations, but Netflix subscribers apparently have little interest in Aaron Sorkin’s latest.
Read on for the full list of top 10 movies, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.