The documentary “Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb,” which came out a couple of weeks ago, and the animated kids movie “Over the Moon” placed fourth and fifth. The latter features voice acting from John Cho, Margaret Cho, Ken Jeong and Sandra Oh.

Adam Sandler’s “Hubie Halloween” dropped to sixth place after many weeks in the top five.

Interestingly, the Netflix movies “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Rebecca” are no longer in the top 10. “The Trial” will likely rack up Oscar nominations, but Netflix subscribers apparently have little interest in Aaron Sorkin’s latest.