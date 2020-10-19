“Hubie Halloween” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. This is the second week in a row that the Adam Sandler comedy has topped the list.
The film stars Sandler as a local resident who has to save the town of Salem, Massachusetts, from a potential monster.
If you want more Halloween movies to watch on Netflix, you can read my article recommending “Hubie Halloween,” “The Addams Family” and a few others here.
“The Trial of the Chicago 7” debuted in second place on the Netflix ranking. Adam Sorkin wrote and directed this dramatized version of a trial of Vietnam War protesters in Chicago in the late 1960s. The movie stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance and Jeremy Strong. It earned a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.
The 2011 movie “Moneyball” grabbed the third-place spot. Sorkin co-wrote the script for that movie, which earned six Academy Award nominations, including for Best Picture.
Read on for the full list of top 10 movies