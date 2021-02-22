“I Care A Lot” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The film is also the most popular content offering on Netflix, regardless of format.

The new Netflix film stars Peter Dinklage and Rosamund Pike in a dark comedy about a con woman (Pike) who tricks elderly people into making her their legal guardian. Once she obtains that status, she steals their possessions. This plan works until she does this to someone with mob connections.

“I Care A Lot” holds an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

A couple of horror movies got the second and third spots: “The Conjuring 2” and the incredibly named “No Escape Room,” respectively. As you’d hope, “No Escape Room” is about an escape room that’s terrifyingly hard to escape from.

Netflix/"I Care A Lot" "I Care A Lot" on Netflix.

Other Netflix movies in the top 10 include “To All the Boys: Always and Forever,” “Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie,” “We Can Be Heroes” and “Finding ’Ohana.” The last two have been on the list for about a month now.

Both the Netflix film rankings and the show rankings have featured more children’s and young adult content lately. Half the list falls in that bucket this week. Perhaps Netflix is better at being a contemporary Nickelodeon than expected.

