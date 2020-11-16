“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new children’s movie has a few stars, including Keegan Michael-Key, Ricky Martin and Forest Whitaker. The story follows a jaded toymaker who finds a renewed sense of hope when his cheerful granddaughter pays him a visit.

The movie has earned a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

A few other Christmas movies also made the top 10 this week. Not one, but two versions of “The Grinch” (the 2000 and 2018 versions) made it, along with three holiday rom-coms.