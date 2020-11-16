“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
The new children’s movie has a few stars, including Keegan Michael-Key, Ricky Martin and Forest Whitaker. The story follows a jaded toymaker who finds a renewed sense of hope when his cheerful granddaughter pays him a visit.
The movie has earned a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.
A few other Christmas movies also made the top 10 this week. Not one, but two versions of “The Grinch” (the 2000 and 2018 versions) made it, along with three holiday rom-coms.
A new Netflix movie that’s a potential Oscar contender nabbed the third-place spot. “The Life Ahead” stars Sophia Loren as an aging Holocaust survivor who runs a makeshift orphanage of sorts and takes in a Senegalese child refugee who happened to rob her on the street.
“The Life Ahead” earned a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.
And the 2012 movie “The Impossible” fell from first place last week to earn fourth place this time around. The film stars Tom Holland, Ewan McGregor and Naomi Watts as a family who has to survive a 2004 tsunami in Thailand.
This movie earned an 81% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Read on for the full list of top 10 movies, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.