Adam Sandler stars in this 2019 film with Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel and Lakeith Stanfield, and he plays a New York City jeweler with a gambling addiction. I wrote more about “Uncut Gems” in last weekend’s Streamline newsletter and a monthly roundup of movies worth watching on Netflix. In short, though, I highly recommend this movie, even if watching it is exceptionally stressful.

In a way, Sandler actually holds the top three places this week. The 2011 movie “Just Go With It” earned the No. 2 spot. Sandler stars alongside Jennifer Aniston in that one. And Sandler’s production company, Happy Madison Productions, produced the Netflix film “The Wrong Missy,” which comes in third.

