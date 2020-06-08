This new Netflix Film earned a rare and truly terrible 0% on Rotten Tomatoes and an 18 on Metacritic. “The Last Days of American Crime” is an action heist movie about a trio that tries to pull off one last crime before a new government technology makes it impossible.

After spending two weeks on top, “Uncut Gems” fell all the way to seventh place. Unlike “The Last Days,” “Uncut Gems” is good and you should check it out if you haven’t.

The erotic movie “365 Days” holds the second-place spot. It tells the story of a mafia member who kidnaps a woman and tells her she will fall in love with him during a yearlong captivity. The film features BDSM and voyeurism. You can watch the trailer for “365 Days” and all the other films in Netflix’s top ranking below.

Read on for the full list of top 10 movies.