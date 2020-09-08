“Love, Guaranteed” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The Netflix Film debuted on Sept. 3.

Rachael Leigh Cook, Heather Graham and Damon Wayans Jr. star in this romantic comedy about a man who hires a lawyer to sue a dating website that guarantees love. Then the lawyer and the plaintiff fall for each other.

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” another Netflix Film that debuted last week, is at ninth place in the popularity ranking. Charlie Kaufman wrote and directed that psychological drama. While debuting lower, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” has a decent chance at an eventual Oscar nomination given the strength of its critical reception.

Netflix/"Love, Guaranteed" "Love, Guaranted" on Netflix.

The movies “Project Power,” “Drunk Parents” and “Despicable Me” had all been in the ranking for weeks but are nowhere to be seen this time around.

That’s probably due to Netflix adding a couple of dozen movies to the service on Sept. 1, as a bunch of these new additions made the ranking. A few of these in the top five include “Anaconda,” “Due Date,” “Puss in Boots” and “The Smurfs.” All of these movies except for “Anaconda” debuted in the early 2010s, which maybe is due for its own nostalgia moment. Where’s LMFAO?

Read on for the full list of top 10 movies.