“Malcolm & Marie” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new Netflix film stars John David Washington and Zendaya as a couple having a fight in their mansion. The stars filmed during quarantine last summer, and the bulk of the plot takes place within the confines of this one house.

“Malcolm & Marie” currently has a 59% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The 2002 movie “All About the Benjamins” earned the second-place spot. That action comedy stars Ice Cube, Mike Epps and Eva Mendes. The plot focuses on a bounty hunter and a con artist who team up for a heist.

“All About the Benjamins” has a 30% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dominic Miller/Netflix "Malcolm & Marie" on Netflix.

Other Netflix movies in the top 10 include “Space Sweepers,” “Finding ’Ohana,” “The Dig,” “We Can Be Heroes” and “Black Beach.”

For the second week in a row, a high-ranking movie from the previous week is now out of the top 10 entirely. Last week, “The White Tiger” experienced that strange plunge (and is still off the list this week). This week, “Below Zero” made the drop. It seems as though Netflix pushes certain new movies to the top to see if the films actually find an audience, but then quickly gives up.

By contrast, “Finding ’Ohana,” “The Dig” and “We Can Be Heroes” have now been on the list for multiple weeks, meaning they probably are genuinely connecting with audiences.

