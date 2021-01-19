“Outside the Wire” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The film is also the most popular content offering on Netflix regardless of format.

This new action movie stars Anthony Mackie as an android soldier fighting with U.S. troops in 2036 in Ukraine. Mackie’s character teams up with a human soldier to thwart a plan involving Cold War missiles.

The movie earned a 36% on Rotten Tomatoes.

After a brief stint in first, the Robert Rodriguez family action movie “We Can Be Heroes” fell to fourth. That Netflix film tells the story of the children of superheroes who need to save their parents and the world. The movie features Priyanka Chopra, Pedro Pascal and Christian Slater and earned a 72% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jonathan Prime/Netflix "Outside the Wire" on Netflix.

Other Netflix movies in the top 10 include: “Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy” and “Double Dad.” You can probably guess what the first movie is about. As for “Double Dad,” it’s a Portuguese film about a young woman who sneaks out of a hippie commune to find her biological father.

Notably, the Vanessa Kirby-starring “Pieces of a Woman” ― a possible Academy Award contender ― fell out of the ranking after placing second last week. That movie focuses on a woman who has a home birth that goes tragically awry. It earned a 76% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Read on for the full list of top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.