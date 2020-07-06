This historical action movie starring Mark Wahlberg tells the story of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and the search for the perpetrators. Wahlberg plays a heroic Boston cop, making the movie’s popularity incongruent with the current political climate. Perhaps pair watching this story with a documentary about police brutality on Netflix.

The far less politically fraught “Eurovision Song Contest” fell from first place to eighth this week. That Netflix comedy starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams focuses on two Icelandic musicians who compete in the famed Eurovision Song Contest.

The only other Netflix film in the top 10 this week is “Desperados,” starring Nasim Pedrad. The movie tells the well-worn narrative trope of someone who sends a message they regret writing and then tries to destroy it before the receiver reads the note.

One last thing to mention in the list: The 2015 Bruce Willis movie “Extraction” earned the ninth-place spot. That’s a bit confusing as Netflix debuted a popular action movie of the same name (starring Chris Hemsworth) in April.