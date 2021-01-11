“We Can Be Heroes” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Robert Rodriguez directed and wrote this family-focused action movie about children of superheroes who must save their parents from alien kidnappers. The Netflix film features Priyanka Chopra, Pedro Pascal and Christian Slater.

“We Can Be Heroes” earned a 70% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Vanessa Kirby stars in “Pieces of a Woman,” which earned the second-place spot. The new Netflix movie tells the story of a woman whose home birth goes awry. The fallout creates potentially irreparable emotional strain on her family.

“Pieces of a Woman” earned a 77% on Rotten Tomatoes.

After spending a week on top, the 2011 action movie “Unknown” fell to third place. Liam Neeson stars as a man who survives a car crash, only to find his life has been turned upside down.

The animated movie “Charming” is the only other Netflix movie in the top 10 this week. It initially debuted in 2018 to a 25% Rotten Tomatoes score, but Netflix recently acquired the rights. Demi Lovato, Sia and Wilmer Valderrama star as voice actors.

The top 10 features multiple action movies this week, including “Killers,” “S.W.A.T.” and “Redemption.” “Killers,” which stars Katherine Heigl and Ashton Kutcher, is more of a rom-com mixed with action.

Read on for the full list of top 10 movies.


